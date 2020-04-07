Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,957 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Covia worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Covia by 3,202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Covia by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 126,259 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covia by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Covia by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter.

CVIA opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Covia Holdings has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Covia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

