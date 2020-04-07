Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Ingles Markets worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

