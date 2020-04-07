Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of SB One Bancorp worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBBX shares. DA Davidson raised SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

