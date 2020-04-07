Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.