Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of South State worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

