Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.63% of Curis worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 61,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

