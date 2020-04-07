Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of First Bancshares worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 649.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FBMS. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

