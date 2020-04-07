Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 198.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

