Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,551,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lincoln National by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 191,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

