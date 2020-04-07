Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

