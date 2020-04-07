Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

