Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

MLI opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

