Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 105,928 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

