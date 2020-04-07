Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,057 Shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $112,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,783 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $50,260.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,412.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,043 shares of company stock valued at $54,828 and have sold 11,042 shares valued at $277,728. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

