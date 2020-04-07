Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 212,887 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 191.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 212,887 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Mitek Systems worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities raised Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

