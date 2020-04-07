Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,400 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $166.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

