Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Interface worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Interface by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

