Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 172,600 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Genpact by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

G stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

