Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,528 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HTA opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.64, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

