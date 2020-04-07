Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 449,643 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 449,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $132.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

