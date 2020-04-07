Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,068 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,068 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Misonix worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 5,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Misonix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSON shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Misonix from to in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,649,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,226,927.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.