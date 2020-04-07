Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Editas Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

EDIT opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 651.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

