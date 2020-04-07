Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.