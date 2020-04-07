Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $912.49 million, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

