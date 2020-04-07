Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.95% of Biglari worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Biglari by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biglari by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

BH opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

