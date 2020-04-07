Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steris by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Steris by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

