Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 15.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

