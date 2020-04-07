Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 279,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,839. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

