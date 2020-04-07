Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724,497 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

RSG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. 110,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

