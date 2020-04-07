Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP):

4/2/2020 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2020 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ADP stock opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $162.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,891. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

