Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Airbus (EADSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) recently:

3/30/2020 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

3/27/2020 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

2/15/2020 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.91. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

Get Airbus SE alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 51.85% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.