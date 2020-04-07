Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM):

4/2/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Newmont Goldcorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,900 shares of company stock worth $1,782,469 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

