Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (BYCBF, CBBYF, CELTF, CRH, ETTYF, EVD, GLAPF, GLNCY, GUKYF, HCMLY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

