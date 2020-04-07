Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ferrari (RACE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/27/2020 – Ferrari had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

3/24/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2020 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/27/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2020 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:RACE opened at $147.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

