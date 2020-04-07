Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN):

4/2/2020 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $54.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Allison Transmission had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Allison Transmission had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ALSN opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

