Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ConvaTec Group (CTEC)

4/1/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 177 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/20/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 178 ($2.34). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/12/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 184.10 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.12. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConvaTec Group PLC will post 16.0088889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 3.09 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, insider Dr John McAdam purchased 23,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

