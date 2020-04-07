Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enel Chile (ENIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Enel Chile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Enel Chile was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Enel Chile was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Enel Chile was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Enel Chile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Enel Chile SA – has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

