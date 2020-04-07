Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS: KHNGY):

4/1/2020 – KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

3/26/2020 – KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/24/2020 – KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

