Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.97). HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 111.50 ($1.47).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 39.95 ($0.53) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of $196.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

