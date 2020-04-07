Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 119,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $24,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

