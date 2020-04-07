Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Retrophin alerts:

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.