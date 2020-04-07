Revain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $1.41 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, BitFlip and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.57 or 0.02599731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00204566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, YoBit, Kuna, HitBTC, C-CEX, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

