Reviewing Pagerduty (PD) and Its Competitors

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) is one of 214 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pagerduty to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty -30.26% -16.30% -11.98% Pagerduty Competitors -60.10% -94.60% -6.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pagerduty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85 Pagerduty Competitors 2294 10175 17870 961 2.56

Pagerduty presently has a consensus price target of $25.03, suggesting a potential upside of 44.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Pagerduty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagerduty and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $166.35 million -$50.34 million -22.42 Pagerduty Competitors $2.11 billion $344.84 million 1.87

Pagerduty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty. Pagerduty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

