Reviewing Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) and Its Rivals

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ: TRCH) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Torchlight Energy Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torchlight Energy Resources’ rivals have a beta of 2.23, meaning that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -1,319.04% -55.01% -23.58% Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors -26.74% -3.83% 2.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors 2545 9507 13017 437 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 105.56%. Given Torchlight Energy Resources’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torchlight Energy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 -$9.84 million -2.86 Torchlight Energy Resources Competitors $10.73 billion $556.27 million 4.39

Torchlight Energy Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources. Torchlight Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources rivals beat Torchlight Energy Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.