Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,191. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after buying an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $51,512,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 657,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 229,710 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,782,000 after buying an additional 169,703 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

