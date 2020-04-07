RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Insider Stefan Borgas Purchases 5,000 Shares

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,151 ($28.30) per share, for a total transaction of £107,550 ($141,475.93).

RHIM stock traded up GBX 139 ($1.83) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,140 ($28.15). 136,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72. RHI Magnesita NV has a 1-year low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,404.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,388.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank decreased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,178.33 ($54.96).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

