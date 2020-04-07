Richard Hermanns Buys 2,400 Shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,828,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,214,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Monday, March 30th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Richard Hermanns bought 7,900 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,978.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns purchased 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns purchased 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,459.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Richard Hermanns purchased 1,609 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,394.14.

On Thursday, February 27th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,198.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns purchased 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,359.34.

HQI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.