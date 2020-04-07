Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0576 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Binance and DragonEX. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007221 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bancor Network, Upbit, DragonEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, C2CX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

