Robert S. Birch Buys 50,000 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 6,220 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1,602.27%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

