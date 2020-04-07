Robert W. Baird Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $29.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $861.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.15.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $460,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 284,101 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,495 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

